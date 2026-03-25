MP Chowta Champions National Security, Cooperative Federalism, and Coastal Karnataka Development in Finance Bill Debate

New Delhi: Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament Captain Brijesh Chowta engaged in a robust discussion on the Finance Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha, voicing his support for the legislation while underscoring critical issues related to national security, cooperative federalism, and the development of coastal Karnataka.

During his address, Captain Chowta highlighted the positive impact of Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms, noting their role in strengthening the formalization of the Indian economy. He emphasized the reduction in taxes on everyday essentials and the increased affordability of insurance for ordinary citizens. Furthermore, he lauded the new Income Tax framework, expressing optimism that it would simplify taxation, enhance compliance, and provide taxpayers with greater clarity and predictability.

Drawing on his background as a military veteran, Captain Chowta asserted the intrinsic link between the national budget and national security. He argued that a robust economy and sound public finances are indispensable for ensuring defence preparedness, modernizing the armed forces, and providing comprehensive support for veterans. He commended the increased defence allocation within the Budget and the continued emphasis on fostering domestic defence manufacturing capabilities.

In a specific appeal to the Finance Minister, Captain Chowta advocated for the extension of disability pension benefits to armed forces personnel who, despite suffering significant service-related disabilities, continue to serve until retirement due to their unwavering duty and discipline. He stressed that their sacrifices and injuries deserve equal recognition.

Turning to the crucial aspect of cooperative federalism, Captain Chowta emphasized the necessity of timely implementation of central schemes by State Governments to ensure citizens reap the intended benefits. He expressed concern over delays and coordination challenges in Karnataka regarding schemes such as the Jal Jeevan Mission and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. These hindrances, he noted, have resulted in the underutilization of funds and prolonged waiting times for beneficiaries, particularly poor families awaiting access to basic amenities like tap water and housing.

Captain Chowta also brought several pressing development priorities for the Dakshina Kannada district to the forefront. These included the urgent need for a comprehensive coastal protection plan to combat severe coastal erosion in vulnerable areas like the Ullal-Someshwara belt. He also stressed the importance of improving port connectivity, reducing logistical bottlenecks around New Mangalore Port, and increasing investment in fisheries and blue economy infrastructure. Further, he advocated for developing Mangaluru as a City Economic Region and urged a structural solution for the Konkan Railway, including its potential merger with Indian Railways, to facilitate faster capacity expansion and modernization.

In his concluding remarks, Captain Chowta credited the Prime Minister with providing India with clear direction and the Finance Minister with translating that direction into fiscal reality. He emphasized that it is now the collective responsibility of all stakeholders to ensure that the benefits of growth are distributed equitably to every citizen.