MP Govt assures medical treatment for Pachor petrol pump blaze victims

Bhopal/Rajgarh: The Madhya Pradesh government has announced that it will bear the full medical expenses for all 13 individuals injured in a major fire that broke out at a petrol pump in Pachor town of Rajgarh district.

The incident, which occurred at a busy location near the old bus stand, resulted in injuries to 13 people and caused widespread panic in the densely populated central market area on Monday night.

On Tuesday morning, the Minister of State for Skill Development and Employment visited the victims at the Shajapur government hospital to monitor their recovery and ensure they are receiving high quality medical care.

Following his visit, the minister shared updates via social media, stating that he had met with the injured citizens to enquire about their well-being.

He also held discussions with administrative officials and medical staff, issuing strict instructions to provide all necessary assistance and the best possible medical facilities to those affected by the tragic accident.

The fire reportedly erupted on Monday evening while fuel was being transferred from a tanker into an underground storage tank at the Petrol Pump (Filling station). Suddenly chaos erupted as intense flames shot up, quickly engulfing the premises in thick smoke.

The blaze spread with such rapidity that the fuel tanker itself caught fire, intensifying the inferno and making the firefighting efforts more difficult. Along with injuries to 13 people, approximately 15 motorcycles parked at the site were completely gutted and reduced to ashes.

It took a strenuous effort of nearly forty-five minutes by the fire department to bring the blaze under control.

Local authorities and emergency response teams arrived at the scene shortly after the alert was raised to manage the crowds and evacuate the injured.

In addition to the minister’s visit, Shajapur MLA Arun Bhimawad also reached the hospital late on Monday night to interact with the victims and oversee the emergency medical response.

All 13 injured persons are currently receiving treatment at the Shajapur District Hospital, where the medical team has been directed to prioritise their recovery under state support. One of the critically injured persons has been referred to Indore, reports said.