MP govt to develop four places linked to Lord Krishna as pilgrimage sites

Bhopal: The BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government has decided that the ‘historical’ places linked with Lord Krishna in the state will be developed as pilgrimage sites.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav made the announcement on Friday, three days before the ‘Janmasthmi’ festival.

According to the state government, there are four places in Madhya Pradesh where Lord Krishna had visited on different occasions. These four sites, which are located in different parts of the state, are — Sandipani Ashram, Narayan Dham, Amjhera Dham and Janapav Dham.

It is believed that Lord Krishna had studied at the Sandipani Ashram in Ujjain.

Narayan Dham, a religious site located in Dhar district, commemorates the bond between Lord Krishna and his poor Brahmin friend Sudama. “The friendship of Krishna and Sudama at Narayan Dham symbolises the bond between the rich and the poor,” CM Yadav said.

About Amjhera Dham which is also located in Dhar district, it is believed that Lord Krishna had defeated goddess Rukmini’s brother Rukmi and ‘abducted’ her with her consent from this place.

Janapav Dham, located at a village in Indore, is considered a significant pilgrimage site for devotees of Lord Shiva and the Pandavas. It is said that Lord Parashuram had handed over the Sudarshan Chakra to Lord Krishna at this place.

Initially, the announcement for developing the places associated with Lord Krishna was made a few months back and CM Yadav had directed the Religious Department to conduct a detailed study and prepare a blueprint for these sites. The idea was to develop these religious sites on the line of the ‘Ram Van Gaman Path’.

CM Mohan had earlier also said that he would put a proposal before the Uttar Pradesh government to develop the ‘Krishna Path’ (from UP’s Mathura to Madhya Pradesh) on the line of the ‘Ram Van Gaman Path’ – a project which is underway in multiple states.