MP Kateel Directs MSCL to Go Ahead with Netravati Riverfront Promenade

Mangaluru: In spite of the stakeholders around the vicinity of Netravati River in Morgan’s Gate area having met the state minister and DK District minister in charge minister Dinesh Gundu Rao and explained him in details about the unscientific Netravati Riverfront Promenade, where he had assured them that he will look into the situation, however, it is learnt now that the Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel on Saturday, 14 October 2023, directed the Mangaluru Smart City Limited to go ahead with Netravati Riverfront Promenade work on the available government land.

Sources reveal that when MP Kateel visited the work site in Mulihithlu, MSCL officials said of the 2.25 km proposed promenade, 1.75 km of port land was available to execute the work while private persons were still holding on to about 500 metre long land on lease. “Do not drag the work and go ahead on the available land,” he said, while asking officials to speed up the process of acquiring the 500 metres of land. He mentioned that he will take up this issue with the Port Department officials in the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting on 26 October

.It is learnt that in the 2.25 km-long Netravati Promenade between Netravati Railway bridge and Bolar Sea Face, the MSCL has proposed to lay 6 metre wide footpath and three metre wide bicycle track. “This stretch will be purely for non-motorised transport,” an MSCL official said. There will be a wooden bridge at Mangroves found at the start of the promenade. There will be a bird-watching area, kiosks, cycle parking places, benches and few other nature enjoying features all long the route. The MSCL has proposed to have a jetty in Jeppu and Bolar Sea Face.

A wooden bridge would be built to overpass mangroves found near Mangalore Club. Inspecting the Mahakalipadu twin Railway under bridge (RUB) work of the Southern Railway and also of connecting roads being laid by MSCL, MP Kateel directed the MSCL officials to complete the work by January 2024. The Railway officials were directed to complete the RUB work by March 2024. When MSCL officials said the work of GAIL Gas and of Karnataka Urban Development and Coastal Environment Project (KUDCEMP) were delaying completion of four-lane road work between Pumpwell and Padil, Kateel asked D. Vedavyasa Kamath, Mangaluru City South MLA, to regularly review the work and ensure timely completion.