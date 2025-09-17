MP Kota Srinivas Poojary Urges Chief Minister to Drop Christian References in Backward Classes Survey

Udupi: Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Member of Parliament Kota Srinivas Poojary has formally requested Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to immediately eliminate references to “Christians” in the ongoing caste and socio-economic survey conducted by the State Backward Classes Commission. In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister, Poojary voiced strong objections to the survey’s methodology, alleging that it indirectly supports religious conversions.

The MP specifically criticized the inclusion of caste names appended with the term “Christian,” such as Lingayat Christian, Vokkaliga Christian, Kuruba Christian, Nekara Christian, Madivala Christian, Billava Christian, Kumbara Christian, and Banjara Christian. Poojary argued that the state government’s approach is a thinly veiled attempt to fragment Hindu society by artificially associating these castes with Christianity through the survey process. He asserted that this identification could incentivize fraudulent conversions within smaller communities, enabling converts to illegitimately access reservation benefits originally intended for members of the original communities, thus depriving weaker sections of their rightful entitlements.

Poojary emphasized that once a community dissociates itself from Hinduism through conversion, the continued association of its caste name with “Christian” is inherently unfair to other castes and constitutes a divisive tactic targeting Hinduism. He implored the government to remove the designation “Christian” from the list of more than 50 caste names currently included in the survey.

Addressing the recent controversy surrounding Bhanu Mushtaq’s inauguration of Dasara celebrations, Poojary stated, “If Bhanu Mushtaq has faith in the Goddess Chamundeshwari temple, we have no objection to him inaugurating Dasara. But he has neither clarified his stand on Kannada nor expressed respect towards Hinduism.” He acknowledged the court’s dismissal of a petition related to the matter but noted that the court had not issued a ruling favorable to the petitioners’ primary demands. “In a democracy, court verdicts must be respected. If dissatisfied, we can approach higher courts. However, Pratap Simha’s questions remain unanswered. We will move ahead after understanding the court’s observations,” he added.

Regarding the ongoing Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigation at Dharmasthala, Poojary stressed the importance of upholding the sanctity of the deity and temple. “No misinformation should be spread about the deity or temple. Justice must be ensured for Soujanya, and a thorough investigation must be conducted. The SIT should present a truthful and speedy report. Simply roaming around with JCB machines does not serve the government’s real purpose. If there has been a conspiracy, strict action must be taken against those responsible. The sentiments of devotees must be respected,” he declared.

Poojary also revealed that he had communicated with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) concerning allegations against certain YouTubers. “The ED has started preliminary inquiries. Based on its report, the central government will decide on further action. We are also waiting for the SIT’s findings. Several issues, including Dharmasthala, have been discussed with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. State party president will soon make further details public,” he stated.

In closing, Poojary sharply criticized recent statements made by Congress leaders. “Those who once shouted ‘Long Live Pakistan’ are now saying there should be no cricket with Pakistan. This shows their opportunistic political stand. Cricket must remain a sport. Congress leaders now saying that all ties with Pakistan should be severed is something worth noting,” he concluded, highlighting what he perceives as inconsistencies in the Congress party’s stance on sensitive issues.