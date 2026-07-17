MP: Missing 9-year-old boy found dead in Satna forest, wild animal attack suspected

Satna: A nine-year-old boy, who had gone missing from a village in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna district, was found dead in a nearby forest nearly 24 hours later, with police suspecting that he may have been attacked by a wild animal.

The body of Nitin Yadav, a resident of Pindra village under the Majhgawan police station limits, was recovered from a forested area on Thursday evening after an extensive search involving the police, Forest Department, SDRF, QRF, Cyber Cell and a dog squad.

According to police, Nitin, son of Lallu Yadav, went missing around 5 p.m. on Wednesday after stepping out near a hand pump outside his house. When he did not return, his family searched for him across the village before informing the police. Villagers also joined the overnight search, but no trace of the child was found.

“A search operation was launched immediately after the missing complaint was received. Multiple teams, including the Forest Department and specialised search units, were deployed, and the boy’s body was recovered from a forest around 500 metres from the village,” a police official said.

Police said the body was found in a mutilated condition near a hill. The boy’s head and the lower part of his body were found at separate locations, while a portion of the abdomen was missing. The body was sent for post-mortem examination after inquest proceedings.

The area where the body was found is known to have a significant leopard population.

Forest Department officials suspect that the child may have been attacked by a wild animal, though they said the exact cause of death would be confirmed only after the post-mortem examination and detailed inspection of the spot.

“We are examining all aspects of the case. While prima facie the injuries suggest a possible wild animal attack, the exact cause of death will be established only after the post-mortem report and forensic examination. Further investigation is underway,” the police officer told the reporters.