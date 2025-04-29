MP Police under fire: Head Constable shot at in barrack; search on for assailant

Bhopal: A masked assailant carried out a shocking violent attack on Head Constable Prince Garg within the Jaitwara police station premises in Satna district.

Armed with what is believed to be a crude, country-made weapon, the attacker fired a single shot that struck Garg near his shoulder, before disappearing into the darkness.

“The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. on Monday,” Deputy Superintendent of Police Virendra Singh told IANS on Tuesday and expressed his astonishment at the rare and audacious nature of the attack, calling it an unusual incident.

The incident has left authorities both alarmed and searching for clues as several incidents of attacks on policemen have occurred in the recent past, the major one being in Mauganj when villagers had attacked a police team.

According to the officer, Garg, who resides in the barracks at the police station, had just returned from duty and was resting when he heard a noise outside. As he stepped out to investigate, he was confronted by the masked figure, who immediately fired at him.

The sound of gunfire brought police personnel rushing to the scene, where they found Garg injured but conscious.

He was quickly taken to the district hospital, where a CT scan was performed. Later he was transferred to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Rewa as a precaution. His condition is reported to be stable, said the police officer.

He said the accused has been identified through CCTV footage and the police department has dispatched teams to apprehend him.

Several individuals have been detained for interrogation.

Garg has named the shooter as Adarsh Sharma, also known as Pachchu, a resident of Mehuti with a criminal history.

“He is an accused in two heinous crimes in two separate police stations,” the DSP further said.

When asked about the motive behind the attack, Singh said, it is unclear but a thorough investigation will reveal everything.