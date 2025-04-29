‘Sar tan se juda’ inherent to Congress’ ideology, says Gaurav Bhatia on ‘gayab’ X post

New Delhi: BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia on Tuesday launched a fierce attack on the Congress party over its recent social media post, accusing it of spreading a message aligned with Pakistan and terrorism.

The controversy erupted after the official Congress handle posted an image on Monday that depicted a man in a kurta-churidar without a neck or head, accompanied by a caption, “Jimmedari ke samay- GAYAB (loosely translated as “Invisible at the time of responsibility”).”

The cryptic image has stirred debate online, especially in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 that killed 26 people, including 25 tourists and one local.

Responding to the post, Bhatia told IANS, “It is very sad and worrying that Congress is a national party of India, but it would not be wrong to say that it exposes its double character here and the Lashkar-e-Pakistan Congress.”

He referenced a retweet of the Congress post by a former Pakistani minister, saying, “This picture (showing the social media post) is seen by all the countrymen. Congress has tweeted a headless image of PM, Narendra Modi, at a time when the Prime Minister has given a strong message to the terrorist country Pakistan that such a land which promotes terrorism and carries out terrorist attacks in India will be destroyed.”

Bhatia alleged that the “Sar tan se juda” ideology has been inherent in the Congress mindset, stating, “By releasing such a picture of the Prime Minister, Congress has given a message to Pakistan.”

Asserting that “Kashmir is the crown of India,” Bhatia said that making such a post amid rising tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad exposes Congress’s alignment with Pakistan.

“They (Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge) say they are supporting the Indian government, and then their leaders release images like this. Pakistanis are appreciating this post by Congress,” he said.

Bhatia demanded an explanation from the Congress leadership, asking, “Why doesn’t Rahul Gandhi speak about this tweet? Why are Pakistani leaders praising Congress leaders’ statements?”

He also criticised Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Congress Jammu and Kashmir chief Tariq Hameed Karra, and former Union Minister Saifuddin Soz for what he described as statements “aligned with Pakistan’s ideology.”

“As soon as the Prime Minister warned the enemies of the nation against the terror attack in Pahalgam, Congress became restless. Their body is here, but their heart beats for the terrorists and Pakistan,” he added.

The Congress post has triggered widespread backlash on social media, with many questioning the timing and implications of the post, especially in light of the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, which left 26 people dead.

Although Congress, during the April 25 all-party meeting, pledged full support to the government in the fight against terrorism, the controversy surrounding its social media communication and leaders’ remarks has drawn strong criticism and intensified political tensions.