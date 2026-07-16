MP: Scindia seeks redesign of BJP’s Ashoknagar district office

Bhopal: Union Communications Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday asked party leaders to redesign the under-construction BJP district office in Ashoknagar to make it more modern and future-ready, with larger open spaces and infrastructure suited to the organisation’s long-term needs.

Reviewing the project’s progress on the second day of his Ashoknagar visit, Scindia said the office should be developed with future generations of party workers in mind.

He said the district office should be built keeping the needs of future generations in mind, and that it should be modern, functional and capable of serving the organisation effectively for years to come.

The Union Minister, who represents Guna in the Lok Sabha, inspected the construction site and reviewed the proposed layout and facilities with BJP district office-bearers.

While appreciating the design, Scindia suggested creating more open spaces on campus to make it more convenient for party workers, elected representatives, and visitors.

He said the office should have adequate open spaces so that workers, public representatives and members of the public can use the premises comfortably, and that it should emerge as a vibrant organisational centre.

District BJP leaders informed Scindia that the proposed office would include separate rooms for various party morchas, a lawn, a stage for organisational programmes and public meetings, a VIP entrance and other facilities.

Scindia directed those executing the project to complete the construction within the stipulated timeframe without compromising on quality.

He said the office should function not only as the party’s district headquarters but also as a centre for organisational activities and public outreach.

BJP Ashoknagar district president Alok Tiwari, district office-bearers and other party functionaries were present during the inspection.

Scindia has been on a two-day visit to Ashoknagar, where he reviewed development works and interacted with party leaders and local representatives.

His visit to the under-construction district office comes as the BJP continues to strengthen its organisational infrastructure across Madhya Pradesh.