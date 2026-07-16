Young Woman Fatally Attacked Near B.C. Road Bus Stand; Dies During Treatment

Bantwal: A young woman who was waiting for a bus near the KSRTC New Bus Stand at B.C. Road in Bantwal was allegedly attacked with a sharp weapon by an unidentified assailant on Thursday evening. She later succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment.

The deceased has been identified as Lavanya, a resident of Kakyapadavu. She was employed at a private nursing home in Kalladka.

According to police, the incident occurred around 6:00 p.m. when Lavanya was waiting for a bus near the KSRTC New Bus Stand. An unidentified man allegedly approached her and suddenly attacked her with a sharp weapon before fleeing the scene.

Lavanya sustained grievous injuries and was immediately shifted to the Bantwal Government Hospital, where she was admitted for treatment. However, she later died due to the severity of her injuries.

On receiving information about the incident, officers from the Bantwal Town Police Station rushed to the spot and conducted a preliminary investigation.

During the initial investigation, police identified the suspected assailant as Chetan. Preliminary findings indicate that he is a distant relative of the victim and was allegedly in love with her, though the affection was one-sided.

Police have launched a manhunt to trace the accused.