MP Senthil Emphasizes Need for Politics of Peace and Love at St. Mother Teresa Commemoration

Mangaluru, September 3: MP Sasikanth Senthil stressed the importance of prioritizing children’s futures and promoting a politics of peace and love during the 27th commemoration day of St. Mother Teresa. He highlighted the need to inculcate values of understanding, cooperation, and equality in children, rather than just focusing on academic competition.

Senthil emphasized the significance of upholding the Constitution’s spirit of celebrating diversity and promoting equality. He noted that while India has made progress in incorporating 22 languages into the Constitution, efforts are ongoing to include 26 more languages, including Tulu and Kodava.

The MP also cautioned against organizations that undermine the faith and courage of people in the name of religion, emphasizing the need to keep such elements away. He concluded by saying that the Constitution is the holy book of the country and that we need to understand the opportunities it has given us in the past 75 years.

Other dignitaries, including social thinker and writer Aisha Farzana, Roy Castelino, and General Secretary Mohammed Kunjattabail, also spoke at the event, highlighting St. Mother Teresa’s message of celebrating differences and promoting equality. The program was attended by various prominent figures and concluded with a vote of thanks by Sunil Kumar Bajal and Dolphy D’Souza.