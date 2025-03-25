MP: SP comes to this ‘school’ for imparting knowledge

Jabalpur: Superintendent of Police (SP), Jabalpur, Sampat Upadhyay, took a moment to felicitate the victorious candidates in a ceremony held at the Police Control Room (PCR) on Tuesday.

With warmth and pride, he extended heartfelt congratulations to these achievers, encouraging them to revel in their success while aiming ever higher. The attendees were students of ‘SP Ki Pathshala’ (SP’s School).

The ‘Pathshala’ started with a modest beginning in 2020, like a programme that has enabled several candidates to attain success.

For years, ‘SP Ki Pathshaala’ has stood as a symbol of inspiration and learning, illuminating the path for aspirants preparing for competitive examinations under the nurturing guidance of the Jabalpur Police.

This innovative initiative has not only empowered dreams but also transformed ambitions into reality.

Known for his wisdom and foresight, SP Upadhyay shared invaluable lessons from his own life, addressing the students with sincerity and passion.

“Success,” he said, “is born of relentless perseverance. Let this be a reminder to dedicate yourselves to your goals with unwavering focus. Render service with sincerity, and never cease to aspire for greater heights.”

He went on to praise ‘SP Ki Pathshaala’ for its transformative impact, highlighting how this initiative has paved the way for countless students to realise their dreams. The students, brimming with gratitude, lauded the school’s role in their journey.

“While hard work is essential,” remarked Sakshi Rai, one of the successful candidates, “the presence of a guiding force – a Guru – can make all the difference. SP Ki Pathshaala has been that guiding light, nurturing us and steering us toward our aspirations.”

This initiative, fondly named ‘SP Ki Pathshaala’, is a gift of free coaching to the youth of Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, aiming to democratise education and empower every dream, she said.

During his visit, SP Upadhyay engaged with the students, offering them valuable insights on exam preparation and recognising their hard-earned successes.

He also listened to their individual challenges, extending guidance and reassurance with an empathetic ear. Through this inspiring and heartfelt interaction, ‘SP Ki Pathshaala’ continues to stand as a testament to the power of mentorship, dedication, and hope.

More than 100 students from Jabalpur and other districts, like Narsinghpur and Vidisha, benefit from this initiative.

Experienced trainers provide both written and physical training for exams such as MP Police and MPPSC (Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission).