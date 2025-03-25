India, IBM to explore potential collaborations in quantum, AI

New Delhi: The Indian government and IBM are exploring opportunities to collaborate on quantum computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and geospatial AI solutions, the Ministry of Science and Technology announced on Tuesday.

IBM’s Global Head, Arvind Krishna, met Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh to discuss how the two sides can work together in these advanced technology fields.

The meeting took place as India pushes forward with its National Quantum Mission, an initiative aimed at making the country a global leader in quantum technology.

Both sides recognised India’s rapid transformation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which has placed the country at the forefront of AI and next-generation innovations.

During the discussions, they explored the use of geospatial AI solutions to boost technological advancements across various industries.

Dr Singh, who is the Minister of State for Science and Technology, Earth Sciences, and other portfolios, reiterated India’s commitment to innovation and the role of the private sector in driving technological progress.

“India’s decision to open up the space sector to private investment has already yielded success,” he said.

The Minister added that the recent move to allow private participation in nuclear energy was also highlighted as part of India’s deep-tech ambitions.

“India is more open than ever to global partnerships in emerging technologies,” Singh stressed.

He mentioned the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF), which aims to build a strong research ecosystem, and expressed confidence in India’s young talent to achieve the country’s development goals by 2047.

The minister also emphasised the importance of self-reliance in critical technologies while stating that India is on par with, if not ahead of, many countries in emerging tech sectors.

The NITI Aayog released a report earlier this month highlighting the growing impact of quantum computing on national security.

The report emphasises that quantum technology is not just a scientific advancement but also a key factor in determining future global power.

“It has the potential to reshape defence, intelligence, and economic security, giving an edge to countries that master it,” the report said.