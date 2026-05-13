MP: Two minor girls die after lightning strike in Tikamgarh
Bhopal: Tragedy struck Tikamgarh district in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday as two eight-year-old girls, identified as Nibiya and Tanvi Sahu, lost their lives when lightning struck a tree under which they had taken shelter.
According to police, the incident occurred between 7 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. during a sudden onset of thunderstorms and gusty winds in Baidora village.
The fatal strike came amid extreme weather volatility in Madhya Pradesh, where northern districts are battling severe storms while western and central regions are enduring a blistering heatwave.
Reports indicate that the weather took a violent turn in the Niwari tehsil of Tikamgarh district, where several villages were hit by hailstorms and intense winds.
While these localised storms brought destruction and grief to the north, the rest of the state remained gripped by relentless heat.
Ratlam emerged as the hottest spot in the state, recording a maximum temperature of 44.5 degrees Celsius.
Other regions also faced high-velocity winds, with Balaghat reporting wind speeds reaching up to 60 kilometres per hour.
The Weather Centre in Bhopal has issued an urgent forecast for the night hours, predicting that the atmospheric instability will continue.
Residents in Morena and Bhind have been warned of moderate thunderstorms with lightning and possible hail, with wind speeds expected to reach 60 kilometres per hour.
Additionally, light thunderstorms with lightning are likely to persist over Tikamgarh, north Gwalior, Sagar, Damoh, and north Chhatarpur, including the tourist destination of Khajuraho.
Data from the meteorological department shows that several cities are currently exceeding 40 degrees.
While Ratlam led the heat chart, Gwalior recorded 43.1 degrees Celsius, and Jabalpur recorded 41.6 degrees Celsius.
Conversely, Pachmarhi offered the only respite with a high of 35.8 degrees Celsius.
Experts suggest that the state is currently experiencing temperature fluctuations between dry heat from the west and moisture-laden winds, leading to localised convective activity.
Authorities have urged citizens to stay indoors during thunderstorms and avoid taking shelter under trees or near metal structures, as the current weather patterns remain unpredictable and potentially life-threatening.
The administration remains on high alert in the storm-affected northern belt to manage any further emergencies.