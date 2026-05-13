MP: Two minor girls die after lightning strike in Tikamgarh​

Bhopal: Tragedy struck Tikamgarh district in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday as two eight-year-old girls, identified as Nibiya and Tanvi Sahu, lost their lives when lightning struck a tree under which they had taken shelter.​

According to police, the incident occurred between 7 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. during a sudden onset of thunderstorms and gusty winds in Baidora village.​

The fatal strike came amid extreme weather volatility in Madhya Pradesh, where northern districts are battling severe storms while western and central regions are enduring a blistering heatwave.​

Reports indicate that the weather took a violent turn in the Niwari tehsil of Tikamgarh district, where several villages were hit by hailstorms and intense winds.​

While these localised storms brought destruction and grief to the north, the rest of the state remained gripped by relentless heat.​

Ratlam emerged as the hottest spot in the state, recording a maximum temperature of 44.5 degrees Celsius.​

Other regions also faced high-velocity winds, with Balaghat reporting wind speeds reaching up to 60 kilometres per hour.​

The Weather Centre in Bhopal has issued an urgent forecast for the night hours, predicting that the atmospheric instability will continue.​

Residents in Morena and Bhind have been warned of moderate thunderstorms with lightning and possible hail, with wind speeds expected to reach 60 kilometres per hour.​

Additionally, light thunderstorms with lightning are likely to persist over Tikamgarh, north Gwalior, Sagar, Damoh, and north Chhatarpur, including the tourist destination of Khajuraho.​

Data from the meteorological department shows that several cities are currently exceeding 40 degrees.​

While Ratlam led the heat chart, Gwalior recorded 43.1 degrees Celsius, and Jabalpur recorded 41.6 degrees Celsius.​

Conversely, Pachmarhi offered the only respite with a high of 35.8 degrees Celsius.​

Experts suggest that the state is currently experiencing temperature fluctuations between dry heat from the west and moisture-laden winds, leading to localised convective activity.​

Authorities have urged citizens to stay indoors during thunderstorms and avoid taking shelter under trees or near metal structures, as the current weather patterns remain unpredictable and potentially life-threatening.​

The administration remains on high alert in the storm-affected northern belt to manage any further emergencies.​