MP: Woman killed, five injured in Chhindwara road accident

Bhopal: A woman was killed and five others severely injured when a car veered off and plunged into a deep gorge in the Anhoni area of Chhindwara district, Madhya Pradesh on Saturday.

The police said that the unfortunate incident occurred approximately 400 km southwest of Bhopal.

The vehicle, carrying devotees returning from a visit to Chauragarh Mahadev in Nagpur, Maharashtra, experienced a critical failure when the rear wheel axle gave way mid-journey. As a result, the car lost control and tumbled into the ravine near Anhoni. Among the passengers were Savitri Khapre (52), Pranali (39), Umashankar (46), Tudlabai (38), Naveen Gokhale, and Harshal Gokhale.

Tragically, Savitri Khapre lost her life on the spot. The family was coming back from Chauragarh – a temple of Lord Shiva on high altitude. The incident occurred, according to police, at around 3 pm.

Police said that the local villagers swiftly responded to the scene, and with the assistance of an ambulance, the injured were transported to the district hospital for treatment.

The police have registered a case and sent the deceased’s body for a post-mortem examination.

Preliminary investigations by the police indicate that the sudden failure of the car’s axle was the cause of the accident.

The bereaved family members are currently grief-stricken, and the police are conducting a thorough investigation into the matter.

This is the second accident in Chhindwara district within a week. On Thursday, a speeding car ran over two elderly people who died on the spot instantly in Ambara town of Chhindwara district.

After running the two elderly the car then hit a stationary truck leaving the car driver and his friend inside the car gravely injured.

One of them later succumbed to his injuries. Both of them were identified as Mahadev Pawar (58) and Jawahar Gupta (65). They were friends and taking a stroll in the evening, the police said.