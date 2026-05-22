Mphasis AI & Robotics Lab Inaugurated at Sahyadri Mangaluru, Enhancing Skill Development and Industry Integration

Mangaluru: Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management, in collaboration with Mphasis Foundation, Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM), and NASSCOM Foundation, inaugurated the Mphasis AI & Robotics Lab at its campus on May 22nd, 2026. The inauguration ceremony was graced by Dr. M. C. Sudhakar, Hon’ble Minister for Higher Education, Government of Karnataka, along with Mr. Sudham Das, Member of the Karnataka Legislative Council (MLC), Ms. Deepa Nagaraj, Senior Vice President & Head – ESG, Mphasis Foundation, and other dignitaries from industry and government.

The event commenced with a formal plaque unveiling by Dr. Sudhakar, marking the official opening of the state-of-the-art facility. Mr. Johnson Tellis, CEO of Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management, welcomed the attendees and emphasized the institution’s commitment to fostering a resilient mindset among students. He stated that the Mphasis AI & Robotics Lab stands as a testament to Sahyadri’s dedication to preparing future-ready graduates equipped for the evolving industry landscape. Mr. Tellis further highlighted the importance of hands-on technical expertise, innovation, internship exposure, and entrepreneurial capabilities in shaping students into job creators.

Dr. M. C. Sudhakar lauded Sahyadri’s role in inspiring transformative initiatives in higher education across Karnataka. He emphasized that the institution’s strength lies in its commitment to skilling students for the demands of the modern industry ecosystem, advocating for a shift beyond theoretical learning towards practical exposure and skill development. He praised Chairman Mr. Manjunath Bhandary as a visionary leader whose initiatives serve as a model for government colleges in the state, recognizing his commitment to education and student development. The Minister also encouraged similar collaborations and skill initiatives for government colleges and stressed the importance of integrating AI across all domains for the benefit of students.

Ms. Deepa Nagaraj highlighted the core objective of bridging the gap between academia and industry through the Mphasis AI & Robotics Lab. She announced seed funding opportunities to support students in leveraging the lab facilities for innovation, experimentation, and project development. Ms. Nagaraj also emphasized the changing industry expectations, noting the increasing importance of applying AI to solve real-world problems. She stressed the role of faculty members in innovation ecosystems and the need to provide them with greater opportunities for research and mentoring.

Mr. Sudham Das expressed his admiration for Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management, comparing it to premier institutions of national importance in terms of professionalism, logistics, and infrastructure. He commended the institution’s visionary leadership and its role as a source of pride for both Mangaluru and Karnataka.

Mr. Chetan Dixit reiterated KDEM’s commitment to supporting higher educational institutions in building innovation-driven and industry-oriented ecosystems. He praised Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management as a model for progressive higher education and expressed the need for more such institutions across the state.

Mr. Raman Madhok encouraged faculty members to continuously upgrade their skills and stay relevant in a dynamic professional environment. He urged educators and students to embrace lifelong learning and self-development.

In his presidential remarks, Mr. Manjunath Bhandary reflected upon the institution’s journey towards strengthening skilling and industry integration. He emphasized Sahyadri’s commitment to bridging the gap between theoretical learning and practical industry requirements. Mr. Bhandary assured that the institution would provide the best possible ecosystem and opportunities for students to effectively utilize the Mphasis AI & Robotics Lab for innovation, research, and skill development. He reiterated the institution’s vision of establishing industries on campus and ensuring paid internship opportunities for students. Mr. Bhandary concluded by emphasizing that placements alone should not be the ultimate goal of education, encouraging students to become job creators and stated, “Academics is the passport, but skills are the visa to success.”

The event concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Prof. Monisha Shetty, expressing gratitude to all stakeholders for their contribution to the success of the event. The inauguration of the Mphasis AI & Robotics Lab marks a significant step towards enhancing skill development, fostering innovation, and strengthening industry integration at Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management.