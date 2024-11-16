MRPL and MSNIM Collaborate for Mission Life Awareness on ‘Say NO to Single-Use Plastic’

Mangaluru: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL), in a strategic partnership with Manel Srinivas Nayak Institute of Management (MSNIM), has successfully concluded the Mission Life Awareness Program aimed at combating the pervasive issue of single-use plastics. The initiative sought to educate young adults within the Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts on the urgent necessity of eliminating non-biodegradable plastics from daily use.

Officially launched on World Environment Day, June 5, 2024, the program engaged with 55 educational institutions, reaching approximately 2,800 undergraduate students through an interactive online quiz competition. The extensive outreach covered various colleges in Mangalore, Puttur, Sullia, Belthangady, Udupi, Brahmavara, Kundapura, and Sirsi, igniting widespread awareness and enthusiasm for sustainable practices among the youth.

The culmination of the program was marked by a Valedictory and Prize Distribution Ceremony on November 15, 2024. This vibrant event showcased a range of activities including quizzes, collage making, poster creation, face painting, and rangoli competitions, all underscoring the creativity and environmental commitment of the student participants.

Dr. Rudolph V.J. Noronha, Chief General Manager of Corporate Branding and Communication at MRPL, served as the chief guest for the ceremony. He commended MSNIM for their exemplary organization of the initiative, urging students to adopt leadership roles in the movement against single-use plastics. He emphasized the importance of innovation in fostering a sustainable future.

Shri Manel Annappa Nayak, President of the Women’s National Education Society, addressed the significant impact of single-use plastics on marine ecosystems, encouraging the youth to lead efforts in reducing plastic usage and championing environmentally responsible alternatives such as paper and cloth bags.

The event was further enriched by a welcome address from Dr. Molly S. Chaudhuri, Director of MSNIM, who underscored the program’s objectives. Dr. Reema Agnes Frank, Associate Professor at MSNIM, presented a detailed report on the program’s activities, while Mr. Victor Raj Menezes, Assistant Manager at MRPL, delivered the vote of thanks.

The initiative concluded with the distribution of certificates and prizes, celebrating the active involvement and creative contributions of students in promoting environmental awareness. The collaboration between MRPL and MSNIM marks a significant step forward in fostering a more conscientious approach toward plastic usage among the future leaders of the region.



