State Government Rejects Kasturirangan Report; MP Assures Public Not to Panic

Udupi: In a significant development, the state government has officially rejected the Kasturirangan report, which proposed the designation of the Western Ghats as an ecologically sensitive area. Member of Parliament (MP) Kota Srinivas Poojary addressed the public during a meeting at the zilla panchayat hall in Manipal, reassuring residents that there is no need for alarm regarding this decision.

The Kasturirangan report, led by Dr. K. Kasturirangan, aimed to implement stringent environmental regulations in the Western Ghats, which would have imposed restrictions on various developmental activities. However, the state government has opted to dismiss the report in its entirety, a move that has been met with mixed reactions from the community.

Poojary highlighted the ongoing distress faced by residents living in forest areas due to existing forest laws and policies. He pointed out that the implementation of the Kasturirangan report would have further complicated essential services, including electricity, road construction, drinking water supply, and housing, ultimately jeopardizing the livelihoods of local communities. He noted that the current requirement for prior approval from the Eco-Sensitive Zone monitoring committee for any basic facilities within a 1 km buffer zone has already caused significant inconvenience to daily life.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. K. Vidya Kumari emphasized the role of the authorities in enforcing policies and laws, reiterating that the state government’s rejection of the report allows for more flexibility in development initiatives. She stated that the monitoring committee would still assess and grant permissions for development works in eco-sensitive zones, balancing environmental considerations with community needs.

MLA A. Kiran Kumar Kodgi underscored the importance of public input in the legislative process, advocating for a joint survey by the revenue and forest departments to accurately delineate buffer zones. Additionally, MLA Gururaj Shetty Gantihole called for a thorough examination of the advantages and disadvantages of any report before its implementation.

The meeting was attended by various officials, including Additional Deputy Commissioner Mamata Devi, ZP CEO Pratheek Bayal, and DFO Shivaram Babu, among others, reflecting a concerted effort to address the concerns of the local populace regarding environmental regulations and development policies.



