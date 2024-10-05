MRPL Awarded for Corporate Environment Excellence

Mangaluru: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) has been awarded the distinguished Mahatma Award 2024 for Corporate Environment Excellence, recognizing its outstanding contributions to environmental sustainability and community welfare. This coveted honor acknowledges MRPL’s consistent commitment to corporate environmental responsibility, its focus on pollution control, biodiversity development, creation of green belts, and investment in green initiatives. The award underscores MRPL’s transparent and sustainable development practices, setting a benchmark for how businesses can play a pivotal role in fostering a healthier planet.

The Mahatma Award, founded by Gandhian and Indian lawyer Amit Sachdeva, is one of the highest honors for social impact leaders and changemakers across the private, public, and development sectors. It celebrates initiatives in sustainability, philanthropy, shared value, and corporate social responsibility. Supported by philanthropist Rajashree Birla, the Mahatma Award seeks to highlight those working towards a better and more sustainable world.

The award was presented during a prestigious ceremony held on October 1, 2024, at the India International Centre, New Delhi. It was received on behalf of MRPL by Mr. Prasanna Kumar T, General Manager (HSE), Mr. Arpit Gaur, Assistant Manager (HSE), and Ms. Anjali Raghavan, Engineer (HSE). The award was presented by Dr. Kiran Bedi, India’s first female IPS officer, and Amit Sachdeva, in the presence of renowned dignitaries including Mrs. Sudha Murthy, Dr. Sonal Mansingh, Jatin Das, Dr. Ramachandra Galla, Rati Forbes, Sminu Jindal, and many others.

This recognition further strengthens MRPL’s resolve to lead impactful initiatives that promote environmental stewardship and sustainable growth.