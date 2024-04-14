MRPL Celebrates 133rd Birth Anniversary of DR BR Ambedkar

Mangaluru: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd celebrated the 133rd Birth Anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar with great enthusiasm at MRPL Employees Recreation Centre here, on April 14.

Dr Prabodhan Pol, Assistant Professor, Manipal Centre for Humanities, MAHE, and Dr HS Anupama, Renowned Kannada Writer were the Chief Guests during the program.

Dr Prabodhan Pol highlighted the life story of Dr Ambedkar. The achievements of Dr Ambedkar should transform our lives, to be better human beings who foresee the equality prevailing in our society.

Dr HS Anupama speaking on the occasion said that Dr Ambedkar earned his respect and honor with his sheer dedication and hard work at a time when caste discrimination was widely practiced in society.

Mundkur Shyamprasad Kamath, Managing Director while delivering his presidential speech said the stable currency system, monetary policy independence, and the concept of managed currency policies adopted by DR Ambedkar have laid the foundation for India’s financial stability. We can adopt some of his ideas for better financial management and business.

Sanjay Varma, Director Refinery spoke on the occasion and said that Dr Ambedkar has immensely contributed to eradicating caste discrimination, Gender equality, and Women empowerment. Let us fulfill the vision of the great leader by ensuring equal opportunity for everyone in the society, he said.

Vivek C Tonganokar, Director of Finance appealed to the audience to adopt some of the values and teachings of the great leader. During the program, the dignitaries laid floral tributes to the architect of the Indian constitution.

Dr Manjunath, GM Admin welcomed the gathering and Raj Shekhar, General Secretary, MRPL SC ST Employees Welfare Association (MSSEWA) delivered the vote of thanks.