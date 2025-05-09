MRPL Commemorates Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s 134th Birth Anniversary with Solemn Ceremony

Mangalore: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) today observed the 134th Birth Anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. B. R. Ambedkar with a commemorative event held at its MERC campus. The ceremony honored Dr. Ambedkar’s pivotal role as the architect of the Indian Constitution and his unwavering dedication to social justice and equality.

The event was presided over by Shri Mundkur Shyamprasad Kamath, Managing Director of MRPL, who underscored the organization’s dedication to fostering inclusivity and fulfilling its social responsibilities. He further emphasized Dr. Ambedkar’s enduring legacy and profound contributions to nation building.

Dr. Natesh B. H., Interventional Cardiologist at Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, Bengaluru, served as the Chief Guest and delivered the keynote address. Dr. Natesh highlighted the enduring relevance of Dr. Ambedkar’s core principles of Equality, Fraternity, and Justice in contemporary society.

Dignitaries Shri Nandakumar V. Pillai, Director (Refinery), Shri Devendra Kumar, Director (Finance), Shri BHV Prasad, ED (Projects), and Shri B. Sudarshan, ED (Refinery) attended the event as Guests of Honour. Special guests Dr. Sabitha Koraga, Assistant Professor at Mangalore University and the first woman from the Koraga community to earn a Ph.D., and Dr. Dinakara, Faculty at Mangalore University, were also in attendance.

The program commenced with an invocation and welcome address by Shri Sandesh J Cutinho, CGM (HR/Administration), followed by the traditional lighting of the lamp and the offering of floral tributes to Babasaheb Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. Dr. Koraga and Dr. Dinakara were felicitated by the dignitaries for their significant contributions to the field of education and their dedicated efforts towards community upliftment.

The ceremony concluded with a Vote of Thanks delivered by Shri Manoj Kumar, CGM (Administration). A cultural performance titled “Jai Bhim,” presented by MRPL employees, showcased key episodes from Dr. Ambedkar’s life and legacy. The dramatization was well-received by the audience, earning considerable appreciation. Shri Naveen Shankar Naik served as the master of ceremonies for the event.



