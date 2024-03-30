MRPL Commissions 100th HiQ Fuel Retail Outlet

Mangaluru: ONGC Group Company, Coastal Karnataka-based GOI enterprise, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) has announced the commissioning of its 100th HiQ retail outlet, located in Yeliyur, Tumkur District of Karnataka. This significant milestone underscores MRPL’s commitment to expand its footprint in Retail outlets across southern states. A relatively recent entrant in the retail business of Petroleum Products MRPL has made rapid progress in this segment with its much successful “HiQ” brand.

The newly commissioned Retail outlet in Yeliyur and other MRPL retail outlets under the HiQ brand promise to deliver high-quality petroleum products and exceptional customer service to residents and businesses in the area. With 72 retail outlets in Karnataka and 28 Retail outlets in Kerala, MRPL has started to make its presence felt in the retail business. MRPL sources informed that they have recently received interest from hundreds of retail outlet operators all across Karnataka, Kerala, and even Tamil Nadu where a lot of curiosity has been aroused for the HiQ brand. MRPL continues to be a trusted provider of energy solutions, driving economic growth and development in Southern India.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the commissioning of our 100th retail outlet in Yeliyur, Tumkur District,” said Sri Mundkur Shyam Kamath, Managing Director of MRPL. “This achievement reflects our dedication to meet the evolving needs of our customers while reinforcing our position as a leading player in the energy sector.”

Formal inauguration and Sales activities for the 100th retail outlet will happen on the 6th of April, which will be attended by senior officials from MRPL.

As MRPL marks this significant milestone, it remains steadfast in its mission to drive innovation, sustainability, and excellence across its operations. The company looks forward to continuing its journey of growth and success, further solidifying its position as a trusted partner in the energy industry.



