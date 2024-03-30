Woman Constable of Kaup commits Suicide in Police Quarters

Udupi: A 29-year-old woman constable of Kaup police station committed suicide by hanging herself in the police quarters on March 30.

The deceased has been identified as Jotohi (29), a native of Bagalkote.

According to the police, Jyothi had completed her duty on Friday evening and returned to the quarters. It is said that she committed suicide on Saturday morning after her husband left for work. The exact reason behind Jyothi’s decision to take such an extreme step remains unknown.

Kaup Thasildar Pratibha R, Additional SP Siddalingappa, and DySP Karkala visited the spot and collected the necessary information.

A case has been registered in the Kaup Police Station.