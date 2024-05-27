MRPL conferred Economic Times HR Future Ready Organization Award

Mangaluru: MRPL has been conferred with the prestigious ‘The Economic Times HR Future Ready Organization Award 2024-25’.

The Award has been given to MRPL in recognition of its preparedness in the areas of upskilling of employees, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) interventions, clarity of purpose, and initiatives being taken towards achieving its Vision & Mission, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I) initiatives, constant technological up-gradations, the process of Employee Engagement, robust Corporate Governance strategies, etc. which establish it as a trusted brand amongst all its stakeholders.

The Award was received by CGM (HR), Shri Sandesh J Cutinho Prabhu, along with GM (HR), Shri Girish K Rao, and a team comprising Ms Meenakshi G, Shri Kasiviswanadham Malla, Shri Ritu Raj Srivastava, & Ms Vinoda KVat a glittering Awards Ceremony held at Hotel Sahara Gold Mumbai on 23 May 2024.



