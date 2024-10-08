MRPL Donates Water Purifiers to Nearly 180 Anganwadi Centres in DK

Mangaluru: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. (MRPL) has provided financial support of ₹50 lakhs to the Department of Women and Child Development, Dakshina Kannada, through its CSR initiative, “Arogya Samrakshan.” This funding will be used to purchase water purifiers, ensuring access to safe drinking water at Anganwadi centres across the district.

The Letter of Intent was presented by MRPL to the CEO of the Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat on October 7, 2024. The contribution is expected to equip nearly 180 Anganwadi centres with water purifiers. This initiative will benefit villages throughout the district, including areas near MRPL like Soorinje, Bala, Jokatte, and Kalavar, as well as remote villages of Sullia, Puttur, and Belthangady, where access to clean water is limited.

Shri Anand, CEO of the Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat, expressed gratitude to MRPL, noting that the purifiers will be installed on priority in areas facing water shortages. Shri Prashanth Baliga, GM-CSR, handed over the letter of intent on behalf of MRPL.

This initiative addresses the crucial need for clean water for children and pregnant women attending these centres, aligning with MRPL’s broader commitment to community health and well-being under the “Arogya Samrakshan” program.