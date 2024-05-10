MRPL gets new Executive Director

Mangaluru: Shri B Sudarshan has been appointed as the Executive Director (Refinery) of Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL). He previously held the Group General Manager – Marketing Projects office and was head of MRPL’s Bangalore Office.

A Native of Mysore, Shri Sudarshan is an alumnus of Shri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering. He has three decades of rich experience in the Fertilizers, Chemicals, and Refining, and Petrochemicals Sector.

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) is a Mangalore-

based schedule ‘A’ Miniratna, Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) under the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas.