CCBI Appoints Sr. Jenifer as Coordinator of the Health Apostolate

Bangalore: The CCBI has appointed Sr. Jenifer Prafulla D’Souza as the new Coordinator of the Health Apostolate. Sr. Jenifer (49), is a member of the Sisters of the Mercy of Holy Cross, Mid India Province. This appointment was made during the 94th Executive Committee meeting held from 7th to 8th May 2024 in Bangalore.

Born on December 4, 1974, Sr. Jenifer joined the Sisters of the Mercy of Holy Cross. She holds an M.Sc. in Nursing from Ravishankar Shukla University, Raipur, Chhattisgarh, India (2007-2009), and a B.Sc. in Nursing from Rajiv Gandhi Health Science University, Bangalore, Karnataka, India (1998-2002). Currently, she is pursuing a Ph.D in Nursing from Shree Venkateshwara University, U.P., India, since 2018.