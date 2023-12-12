MRPL Holds On-Site Emergency Mock Drill

Mangaluru: The Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) organized an On-Site Emergency Mock Drill on 11th December 2023 as part of Chemical Disaster Prevention Week under the aegis of District Crisis Group members. M S Mahadeva, Deputy Director of Factories, Shri Vijay Kumar, DDP- DDMA, DC Office, D.K, Shri Mohd. Zulfikar Nawaz, District Fire Officer and CHO, PHC Katipalla witnessed the drill.

The venue of the On-site Emergency Plan Mock Drill was the Crude Distillation Unit (CDU-2) – Phase II of MRPL. The scenario executed was leakage and fire at the Naphtha Stabilizer.

Shri N Anandhakumar (GGM – Operations) and Shri Sankaranaraynan R (GM – CDU 1&2) led the action from the Emergency Control Center (ECC) and emergency site respectively. A review of the Mock Exercise was held immediately after the drill. External observers from BASF, MSEZ, BPCL, MCF, IOCL and HPCL presented their observations. Observations raised by various external observers and points for future improvements were discussed. Shri SP Kamath, Executive Director (Refinery) chaired the review meeting.

M S Mahadeva, Deputy Director of Factories appreciated the MRPL and gave some valuable inputs for improving safety preparedness. Vijay Kumar, DDP- DDMA thanked MRPL for hosting the event. Mohd. Zulfikar Nawaz, District Fire Officer expressed his gladness at the utilization of proper PPEs and professional fire-fighting carried out by Fire & Safety crew members. Atul K Bhongle, GM- of HSE F&S proposed a Vote of thanks.