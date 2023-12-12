Pet owner stabbed near Bengaluru after altercation over dog’s barking



Bengaluru: A 34-year-old man was stabbed by a group of individuals at Doddacheemanahalli villlage of Bengaluru Rural district after an altercation over his pet dog barking at them, police said on Tuesday.

The victim, identified as Madhu Kumar, was attacked on Monday night and is currently hospitalized.

According to police, the altercation broke out when accused individuals from same village were complaining to Kumar about the consistent barking of his pet dog at them. Subseuently, the accused physically assaulted the pet owner and his wife, Mamatha.

One of the attackers stabbed Kumar in the abdomen.

The pet owner has filed a complaint with the Vishwanathapura police station, said an official.

The accused have fled the village since the incident, and the police have launched an investigation into the incident, the official added.



