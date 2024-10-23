MRPL Honored for Innovative HR Practices at Asian Leadership Awards 2024

Dubai: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) has secured the coveted “Organization with Innovative HR Practices” award at the Asian Leadership Awards 2024. Smt. Saumya Chandraker, General Manager (HR), accepted the award on behalf of MRPL at a prestigious ceremony held at the iconic Taj Dubai Business Bay, Dubai (UAE) on October 21, 2024. The award was handed over by Prof. (Dr.) R.P. Banerjee, Chairman & Director of EIILM – Kolkata, and Ms. Hikmat Al Kaitoob, an international businesswoman and global philanthropist.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Krishna Hegde Miyar, Group General Manager (HR) at MRPL, remarked, “Recognition by the Asian Leadership Awards further strengthens our commitment to nurturing talent and creating a workplace that not only empowers employees but also drives meaningful change in the community.”