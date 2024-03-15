MRPL Hosts Successful Blood Donation Camp with Support of Wenlock Hospital

Mangaluru: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) partnered with Wenlock Hospital for a Blood Donation Camp on March 15, 2024, on the eve of MRPL’s Annual Day.

Director Refinery, Shri Sanjay Varma, along with Chief Vigilance Officer, Shri Ganesh S Bhat, IFS and Dr Selvi, Medical Officer of Wenlock Hospital, saw enthusiastic participation from employees and the local community, reflecting a commitment to save lives and promote corporate social responsibility.

The event showcased the commitment of MRPL Employees to addressing community needs and exemplified MRPL’s dedication towards creating a positive change. More than 115 employees and family members donated blood, further underscoring the collective spirit of donating.