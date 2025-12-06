MRPL Observes 69th Mahaparinirvan Diwas; Pays Homage to Dr B. R. Ambedkar

Mangaluru: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) observed the 69th Mahaparinirvan Diwas with deep respect, honouring the life and legacy of Bharat Ratna Dr B. R. Ambedkar — a towering figure whose ideas on equality, justice, and human dignity continue to inspire millions.

Shri Mundkur Shyam Prasad Kamath, Managing Director, Shri Nanda Kumar V Pillai, Director (Refinery), Shri Devendra Kumar, Director (Finance), Shri Ganesh S. Bhat, CVO, along with senior officials and MSSEWA office bearers, offered floral tributes at the statue of Dr Ambedkar near the MRPL Admin Building.

The gathering took a moment to reflect on Babasaheb’s remarkable journey — from shaping the Indian Constitution to championing social harmony and laying the foundations for an equitable society.

Earlier in the day, Shri Nanda Kumar V Pillai and Shri Devendra Kumar inaugurated a Blood Donation Camp organised by the MRPL SC/ST Employees Welfare Association (MSSEWA) in association with Wenlock District Hospital, Mangaluru.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Nanda Kumar highlighted Dr Ambedkar’s pivotal role in strengthening India’s judicial framework, laying the groundwork for the nation’s economic progress, and advocating tirelessly for the upliftment of the downtrodden — contributions that continue to shape India as a leading global economy.

The event was attended by Shri Krishna Hegde Miyar, GGM–HR, Shri Rajeev H. S., GGM–HSE, Shri Yuvaraj M. K., President (MSSEWA), Shri Dharanendra R. A., General Secretary (MSSEWA), and MSSEWA office bearers.

The blood donation drive received a wholehearted response from employees, dependents, and members of the secondary workforce, reflecting MRPL’s commitment to community welfare and collective social responsibility.