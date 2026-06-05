MRPL Organizes Extensive Tree Plantation Drive in Observance of World Environment Day

Mangaluru: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL), in collaboration with the Karnataka Forest Department (KFD), Mangaluru, successfully conducted a comprehensive tree plantation drive today. The initiative was held within the MRPL premises and was a pivotal part of the World Environment Day Celebrations-2026. It also aligned with the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign. This drive underscores a profound commitment to environmental stewardship.

The event was attended by several distinguished officials. Representing the Karnataka Forest Department were Shri Shashikanth S Vibhothi (IFS), Assistant Conservator of Forests, Mangalore Subdivision; Shri Rajesh Baligar, Range Forest Officer, Mangalore Range; Shri Shravan Kumar Nalwad, Deputy Range Forest Officer, Surathkal section; and Shri Gangadhar Nanvi, Beat Forest Officer, Surathkal beat. Their participation highlighted the collaborative spirit between public sector undertakings and governmental environmental agencies in fostering ecological balance.

The leadership of MRPL was also prominently represented. This demonstrated the organization’s dedication to sustainability at the highest levels. Dignitaries present included Shri Mundkur Shyamprasad Kamath, Managing Director; Shri Nandakumar Velayudhan Pillai, Director (Refinery); Shri Devendra Kumar, Director (Finance) & CFO; Shri N. Anandha Kumar, Executive Director (Refinery); Shri Deepak Prabhakar P, Executive Director (Marketing & Business Development); and Shri P. Sujith, Executive Director (Projects). The active involvement of Group General Managers, Chief General Managers, General Managers, and other senior officials from MRPL served as a significant source of inspiration for all participants. Their involvement reinforced the collective responsibility towards environmental preservation and the cultivation of a sustainable, verdant future.

The plantation drive saw enthusiastic participation from a diverse group, including MRPL employees, officials from the Karnataka Forest Department, and members of the secondary workforce. Each sapling meticulously planted during the event stands as a powerful symbol of a renewed commitment to nurturing a healthier and more resilient ecosystem. This notable green initiative is a testament to MRPL’s continuous and dedicated efforts to enhance biodiversity, cultivate heightened environmental awareness among its stakeholders, and make a substantive contribution to the critical cause of ecological conservation, thereby striving for a more promising and environmentally sound future.