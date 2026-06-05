‘Power hunger behind internal rift’: K’taka BJP predicts early fall of Shivakumar govt

Bengaluru: Following the resignation of Water Resources Minister Ramalinga Reddy, the opposition BJP has launched a sharp attack on the Congress government in Karnataka, alleging that it is driven by a “lust for power” rather than public welfare.

In a strongly worded statement, the BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra claimed that the ruling party is currently engaged in internal disputes over ministerial positions and portfolios, after earlier conflicts over the Chief Minister’s post.

He alleged that the same leaders who once fought for the top post are now competing for cabinet berths and lucrative departments.

Vijayendra further said that the government is “mired in corruption, power struggles, and competition for influential posts,” and predicted that the administration could collapse soon.

It also claimed that recent political developments indicate the possibility of mid-term elections in the state.

Referring to the resignation of a senior minister who reportedly insisted on securing the Bengaluru Development portfolio, Vijayendra cited it as evidence of ongoing instability within the cabinet.

The statement suggested that the incident reflects deep divisions within the ruling leadership. He also criticised the government for its timing, stating that as the monsoon agricultural season begins, the administration should be focusing on providing seeds, fertilisers, and support to farmers instead of being engaged in internal political conflicts.

The opposition party urged Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar to set aside internal disputes and prioritise the welfare of farmers, agricultural workers, and the poor.

It warned that failure to do so would amount to a loss of public trust and called on the government to consider resigning and seeking a fresh mandate from the people.

The statement also referred to senior minister Ramalinga Reddy in the context of the reported resignation linked to dissatisfaction over portfolio allocation.

The BJP concluded that the ongoing political developments reflect a deepening crisis within the state government.

Senior BJP leader and Leader of Opposition R. Ashoka has launched a sharp attack on the Congress government, alleging hypocrisy in its approach to social justice and cabinet portfolio allocation.

Ashoka said that Congress leaders, who take oath as ministers in the name of social reformers such as Basavanna and Dr B.R. Ambedkar, behave differently when it comes to allocation of portfolios.

He alleged that while these leaders claim to uphold the ideals of such great personalities, they are seen insisting on and lobbying for “powerful” and influential ministries.

He further claimed that there is a lack of voluntary interest among ministers in holding departments such as Social Welfare and Tribal Welfare, which are meant to fulfil the vision of social reformers.

According to him, such portfolios are neither actively sought after nor accepted with enthusiasm when allotted.

Ashoka also pointed out that women are not adequately represented in the state cabinet, terming it a serious concern regarding inclusivity in governance. He criticised the Congress party for frequently speaking about socialism and social justice, saying that its actions do not match its rhetoric.

He described the situation as “hypocrisy”, questioning the party’s commitment to its stated ideals.

It can be noted that Minister for Water Resources Ramalinga Reddy on Friday announced his decision to resign from the Karnataka Cabinet, alleging that Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar had gone back on his promise regarding the allocation of the Bengaluru Urban portfolio.

The development is perceived as a setback for Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who recently assumed the role. The development also comes a day after the allocation of portfolios.



