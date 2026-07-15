MRPL Reports Strong Q1 FY 2026–27 Performance with ₹915 Crore Net Profit

Mangaluru: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL), a subsidiary of ONGC and a Schedule “A” Mini Ratna Category-I company, has reported a strong financial turnaround for the first quarter of FY 2026–27.

The company’s Board of Directors, at its 276th meeting held on July 15, approved the standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Strong Financial Performance

MRPL reported revenue from operations of ₹41,609 crore during the first quarter of FY 2026–27, nearly doubling from ₹20,989 crore recorded during the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The company posted a Profit Before Tax (PBT) of ₹1,215 crore, compared to a loss before tax of ₹403 crore in Q1 FY 2025–26.

Similarly, Profit After Tax (PAT) stood at ₹915 crore, marking a significant recovery from the net loss of ₹272 crore reported during the same period last year.

On a consolidated basis, Profit After Tax attributable to the owners of the company stood at ₹946 crore, while Total Comprehensive Income reached ₹943 crore.

Operational Highlights

MRPL achieved a crude and feedstock throughput of 4.43 million metric tonnes (MMT) during the quarter, compared to 4.35 MMT in the previous quarter and 3.52 MMT during the corresponding quarter last year.

Key Business Developments

During the quarter, MRPL achieved several important milestones:

Received authorization from the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) for the Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) pipeline from Devangonthi Terminal to Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru.

Commenced product loading operations at the Aegis Terminal in Mangaluru, the Hindupur depot in Andhra Pradesh, and the Ennore terminal in Tamil Nadu.

Executed lease agreements for storage tank facilities at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), Navi Mumbai, as well as at Kakinada and Krishnapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

Successfully obtained certification under the ISCC CORSIA (International Sustainability and Carbon Certification – Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation) framework on April 24, 2026, for the co-processing of Used Cooking Oil (UCO), marking a significant milestone in the company’s Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) initiative.

Standalone Financial Highlights (Q1 FY 2026–27)

Revenue from Operations: ₹41,609 crore

Exports: ₹5,012 crore

EBITDA: ₹1,860 crore

Profit Before Tax: ₹1,215 crore

Profit After Tax: ₹915 crore

Total Comprehensive Income: ₹912 crore

Recognition

MRPL also received national recognition for its cleanliness initiatives by securing the Second Prize under Category B in the Swachhta Pakhwada Awards 2023 and a Consolation Prize in the Swachhta Pakhwada Awards 2024, presented by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG).

The strong first-quarter performance reflects MRPL’s operational efficiency, improved refining margins, strategic infrastructure expansion, and continued focus on sustainability and business growth.