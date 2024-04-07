MRPL s 100th HiQ Retail Outlet Commences Service

Tumkur: Coastal Karnataka based GOI enterprise, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) has touched a significant milestone in its retail footprint expansion by commissioning its 100th HiQ retail outlet. Located in Yeliyur of Sira, Tumkur District in Karnataka it is incidentally named “Century Fuel Services”. Shri M. Shyamprasad Kamath (Managing Director), Shri Sanjay Varma (Director Refinery) Shri Vivek Tongaonkar (Director Finance) and Shri BHV Prasad (Executive Director-Projects) inaugurated the different sections of the Outlet. Shri B. Sudarshan GGM (Marketing Projects) Shri Deepak Prabhakar (GGM Marketing) and Shri Krishna Hegde GGM (HR) were present along with senior officers of MRPL. During the inaugural event, hundred plants of various species were planted to commemorate the event.

“Hi Q has been a favoured Fuel station for customers across Karnataka and Northern Kerala“ said the elated Managing Director MRPL Shri M. Shyamprasad Kamath. “Sustained Consumer Patronage and ever increasing demand from Retail Outlet Owners has been a extremely positive sign for us as we embark upon a ambitious plan to set up 1000 Hi Q retail outlets across South India with an aim to sell at least 1 MMTPA of Petroleum Fuels through the retail path by year 2027”.

In recent times MRPL has experienced greater demand for its HiQ brand retail outlets and it has ventured into newer markets across southern part of India. There has been remarkable demand for setting up these HiQ Retail outlets in newer regions like Bangalore, Hubli, North Karnataka, Malabar Region of Kerala and Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu.