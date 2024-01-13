Msgr Duming Dias appointed Bishop of Karwar Diocese

The Holy Father has appointed the Rev Duming Dias, of the clergy of the diocese of Shimoga, until now director of the Sannidhi Pastoral Renewal Centre of Shimoga, as bishop of Karwar, India.

Msgr. Duming Dias was born on 13 September 1969 in Honavar, in the diocese of Karwar. He studied philosophy and theology at Saint Peter’s Pontifical Seminary in Bangalore. He was awarded a Bachelor of Arts from Bangalore University, a Bachelor of Education from Kuvempu University in Shimoga, a Master of Education and a Master in Business Administration from the Karnataka State Open University.

He was ordained a priest on 6 My 1997 for the clergy of Shimoga.

He has held the following offices: deputy parish priest of the Sacred Heart Cathedral in Shimoga (1997-1998); deputy parish priest of Saint Thomas in Davanagere (1998-1999): parish priest of Saint Francis Xavier in Kable (1999-2001); director of the Biblical, Catechesis and Liturgy Commission (2001-2012); lecturer and head of the Sacred Heart College in Shimoga (2002-2012); parish priest of Mary Immaculate in New Town Bhadravathi (2002-2007); director of Lourdes Boys School in Davanagere (2012-2014); director of the SCC Commission and coordinator of the diocesan commissions of Shimoga (2012-2014); adjunct director of Saint John’s Medical College in Bangalore (2014-2021); coordinator of the diocesan commissions and director of the Commission for the Family (since 2012) and, from 2021 to date, director of the Sannidhi Pastoral Renewal Centre in Shimoga.



