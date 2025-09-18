MSME EXPO 2025 – Vendor Development Program & Industrial Exhibition Held in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: The Branch MSME Development & Facilitation Office, Ministry of MSME, Government of India, Mangaluru, in association with Kanara Industries Association (KIA), Baikampady, and Kanara Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI), Mangaluru, is organising a two-day Vendor Development Program and Industrial Exhibition – MSME EXPO 2025 on 18.09.2025 & 19.09.202 at Town Hall, Mangalore.

The grand event was inaugurated by Dr. Prashanth Shankar Poduval, General Manager – Materials, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. (MRPL), Mangaluru. Shri Devaraj K., IEDS, Joint Director, MSME DFO, Bengaluru, presided over the inaugural function.

Sri Sundara Sherigara M., IEDS, Assistant Director & Head of Br. MSME DFO, Mangalore, delivered the Opening Remarks & Welcome Address.

The occasion was graced by distinguished Guests of Honour, Shri Gokuldas Nayak, Joint Director, District Industries Centre (DIC), Mangaluru.

Shri N. Arun Padiyar, President, Kanara Industries Association, Baikampady,

Shri Anand G. Pai, President, Kanara Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Mangaluru.

The program concluded with a vote of thanks by Smt. Sruthi G K, Assistant Director and Coordinator of the MSME EXPO 2025.

The two-day program provided a vital platform for MSMEs to showcase their products and capabilities, connect with PSUs and Large industries, and explore business opportunities through vendor development initiatives. The expo attracted participation from various sectors, facilitating networking and collaboration within the industrial ecosystem.

The Industrial Exhibition is live in Town with 60 Stalls from MSEs and 10 stalls from PUBLIC SECTOR UNDERTAKINGS like MRPL, NMPA, KIOCL LTD, ICAR-DCR, ICAR- CPCRI, SIDBI, MSTC, NSIC, TREDS, and GeM.

Entry is free to Potential Entrepreneurs, existing Entrepreneurs, Students & General Public to the Exhibition.