MSNIM and MRPL Organise Inter-College Competitions to Combat Single-Use Plastics

Mangaluru: The Manel Srinivas Nayak Institute of Management (MSNIM) and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) jointly organized intercollege competitions under their Mission Life programme, Say NO to Single-Use Plastic, aimed at raising awareness among youth in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts. Competitions such as quizzes, collage-making, poster-making, face painting, and rangoli were held.

The five-month initiative, launched on June 5, 2024, during World Environment Day concluded with a Valedictory and Prize Distribution Ceremony on November 15, 2024. Dr. Rudolph V. J. Noronha, Chief General Manager (Corporate Branding and Communication) MRPL was the chief guest. Manel Annappa Nayak, President, Women’s National Education Society (WNES) presided.

During the last five months, MSNIM students visited 55 colleges for an online quiz competition and received around 2800 responses from undergraduate students from Mangalore, Puttur, Sullia, Belthangady, Udupi, Brahmavara, Kundapura and Sirsi. The top three students from each college were selected for the final round of quiz at the institute campus in Bondel on November 15, 2024.

The Chief Guest, Dr. Rudolph V. J. Noronha, commended the program and urged students to “find innovative solutions to save the environment and lead by example in saying no to single-use plastics.”

Presiding over the event, Manel Annappa Nayak highlighted the environmental threat posed by eight million tons of plastic entering oceans annually. He advocated for responsible disposal of plastic and emphasized the role of youth in embracing sustainable practices. “The growing use of paper and cloth bags in shops is a significant step forward,” he observed.

Institute Director, Dr. Molly S. Chaudhuri, welcomed the gathering. Associate Professor Dr. Reema Agnes Frank, presented a report on the program. Assistant Professor Aditi Kamath, announced the prize winners. Assistant Professor Nanditha Sunil announced the participation certificates. Victor Raj Menezes, Assistant Manager (Corporate Communications), MRPL, gave a vote of thanks. MBA student Shreya Mahale served as the program anchor.

PRIZE WINNERS

Quiz Competition:

First Prize: Ashish Bhat, Ifham Ahamed, Vignesh Kini (Trisha Vidya College of Commerce & Management, Katpadi)

Second Prize: Dhanya Ravi, K. Ruthran, Anvith C. (SDM College of Business Management, Mangalore)

Third Prize: Dhyanesh K. S., Somanna P. N., Raghavendra Sharma (Vivekananda College, Puttur)

Collage Competition:

First Prize: Shareena Naik, Swasthika Naik (Vivekananda College, Puttur)

Second Prize: Anvitha, Arifa (Besant Evening College, Mangalore)

Third Prize: Dhanushree S., Nireeksha (Shree Gokarnanatheshwara College, Mangalore)

Poster Competition:

First Prize: Mithali S., Sapta S. Pavoor (Canara Engineering College, Mangalore)

Second Prize: Nisma Ayath, Ashmitha Pereira (Besant Evening College, Mangalore)

Third Prize: Rishi, Sowmya (Poornaprajna College, Udupi)

Face Painting Competition:

First Prize: S. Gautham Yogesh, Nikil Salian (SDM College of Business Management, Mangalore)

Second Prize: Sudhamshu V., Rithiksha (Vivekananda College, Puttur)

Third Prize: Rakshitha V., Prithvi M. R. (Besant Evening College, Mangalore)

Rangoli Competition:

First Prize: Mrudula, Sindhu (Swastika National Business School, Mangalore)

Second Prize: Shravya, Archana (Government First Grade College, Mangalore)

Third Prize: Chinthana, Vamshika (Vivekananda College, Puttur)