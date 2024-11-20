Road Accident in Kumbashi Leaves Two Injured

Kundapur: A road accident unfolded on Wednesday afternoon near the Chandika Durga Parameshwari Temple, located along National Highway 66 in Kumbashi.

An Innova car carrying seven passengers was en route from Kollur to Kerala after completing their temple visit when the incident occurred. As the vehicle slowed down near the temple, it was suddenly struck from behind by a speeding Canter truck, resulting in a violent collision.

The impact of the crash left several passengers in the car injured, with two individuals sustaining critical injuries. Those injured have been promptly admitted to hospitals in Koteshwar and Manipal for urgent medical attention. Preliminary investigations indicate that the passengers in the Innova car were from Kerala.

Both the Innova and the Canter truck suffered extensive damage due to the impact of the collision. The Kundapur Traffic Police Station has initiated an investigation and registered a case to determine the circumstances surrounding the accident.



