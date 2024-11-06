MUDA case: CM Siddaramaiah appears before Lokayukta for questioning

Mysuru (Karnataka): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah appeared before the Mysuru Lokayukta Superintendent T.J. Udesh on Wednesday morning in connection with the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case.

CM Siddaramaiah is named as the main accused in the case related to the alleged irregularities in the MUDA.

He is the first Chief Minister to face a Lokayukta probe while being in power in the history of Karnataka.

It is also the first time CM Siddaramaiah, who has a clean record, is facing a probe in his four-decade-old political career.

CM Siddaramaiah, who arrived in Mysuru from Bengaluru, was welcomed by Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa and Minister for Animal Husbandry K. Venkatesh at the Government Guest House.

CM Siddaramaiah had breakfast at the guest house and went straight to the Lokayukta’s office after that.

CM Siddaramaiah would be probed about his role in allocation of sites on 50:50 ration to his family; land conversion and for alleged fabrication of documents.

Sources stated that, if CM Siddaramaiah gets a clean chit in the Lokayukta probe, it would help him to strongly argue that the investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is not required and allegations against him are political in nature.

CM Siddaramaiah can face the investigation without the threat of being arrested.

The High Court will take up the matter on the petition demanding a CBI probe on November 26.

The court has also asked the Lokayukta to submit its report of investigation.

Petitioner Snehamayi Krishna has stated that he has submitted a list of questions to be asked from CM Siddaramaiah.

If the Lokayukta fails to ask these questions, CM Siddaramaiah will have to face these questions by the CBI in future.

A high alert has been sounded in the surrounding areas of the Lokayukta’s office in Mysuru.

The Lokayukta had questioned CM Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathy, the second accused, third accused brother-in-law Mallikarjunaswamy and fourth accused land owner J. Devaraju earlier.



