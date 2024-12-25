MUDA case: Objections raised over proposal to name road after K’taka CM Siddaramaiah

Mysuru: Objections are raised over the proposal for naming a road after Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Mysuru city by the local city corporation in the backdrop of allegations against him in connection with the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam.

The Mysuru City Corporation has recently given an advertisement in newspapers inviting objections to its proposal of naming the stretch of the road between Sri Laxminarayana Swamy temple to Metagalli Royal Inn Junction in Mysuru as “Siddaramaiah Arogya Marga”.

The advertisement was published on December 13 and the corporation has invited the public to submit objections within 30 days in writing.

Amid the controversy, the Mysuru City Corporation had decided in this regard in the council meeting held on November 22.

Reacting to the development, Bhanu Mohan, President of the Parisara Samrakshana Samithi, in her letter to the Mysuru City Corporation said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is currently facing an investigation by the Mysuru Lokayukta.

“Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had been booked under Sections 120B, 166, 403, 406, 420, 426, 465, 468, 340, 351 of the IPC. Under Sections 9 and 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Sections 3, 53 and 54 of the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act and Sections 3 and 4 of the Karnataka Land Grabbing Prohibition Act,” Bhanu Mohan added.

“In this case, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is named as the accused number one. It would give a bad message to the society to name the public road under the name of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah under these circumstances,” she said.

“Against this backdrop, I am making this submission of objections and request not to name the road after CM Siddaramaiah until the court trial is over and the verdict is given. If Chief Minister Siddaramaiah comes out clean, then the proposal of naming the road after him could be considered,” she demanded.

Bhanu Mohan has also attached the case details and FIR along with her submission.

The petitioner in the MUDA case, Snehamayi Krishna said that he is surprised with the decision of the Mysuru City Corporation to take a decision to name the public road after the accused number one who is charged under various columns and acts.

CM Siddaramaiah is facing an investigation by Lokayukta and the Enforcement Directorate in the MUDA scam for allegedly getting 14 sites allotted to his family by violating all rules.



