MUDA scam: K’taka HC posts CM Siddaramaiah’s petition for August 29

The Karnataka High Court on Monday asked the trial court to differ all proceedings related to the MUDA case direct it to not take any action based on the Governor’s sanction against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

A bench of Justice Hemant Chandangoudar heard the writ petition filed by the chief minister on an urgent basis and posted the case on August 29 for further hearing.

Petitioner Siddaramaiah, in his petition, has said that the order of sanction granted by Governor of Karnataka is tainted and is part of a concerted effort to destabilise the duly elected government in Karnataka for political reasons, said Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi during the hearing.

Previously, the Karnataka Governor has granted permission to prosecute Siddaramaiah in connection with this scam, adding significant pressure on him.