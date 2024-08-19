CCB Police Crack Down on Inter-State Fake Currency Racket

Mangaluru: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police have successfully busted an inter-state fake currency racket and arrested four persons from Kerala who were circulating counterfeit ₹500 notes in Mangaluru city on August 19.

The arrested have been identified as V Priyesh (38), Vinod Kumar K (33), Abdul Khader SA (58), and Ayub Khan (51) all from Kasargod district in Kerala.

Acting on a tip-off that fake ₹500 notes were being printed in the Kasargod district of Kerala and circulated in the premises of a lodge near Clock Tower in Mangaluru, the CCB police raided the spot and arrested the accused and seized 427 fake Currency of ₹500 denominations worth ₹2,13,500 and four mobile phones from their possession.

One of the accused, Priyesh, owns a printing press at Cherkala in Kasargod district where the fake notes were being printed. He was buying raw materials from Kozhikode and Delhi and learnt through YouTube to print fake currencies.

The accused were trying to circulate these fake notes in Mangaluru. It is suspected that several people are likely to be involved in this fake currency racket and an investigation will be conducted in this regard.