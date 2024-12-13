Mulageni Vokkalu Rakshana Vedike to Host 14th General Body Meeting

Mangaluru: The Mulageni Vokkalu Rakshana Vedike will conduct its 14th General Body Meeting on December 15th, 2024, at Don Bosco Hall, commencing at 10:00 AM. All members and press members are encouraged to attend in significant numbers.

The Mulageni Vokkalu Rakshana Vedike has been actively advocating for the confirmation of ownership rights for tenants under the Mulageni Tenancy System in the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi.

This meeting aims to further the organization’s mission and engage with stakeholders on these critical issues.

For more information, please get in touch with the Mulageni Vokkalu Rakshana Vedike office.