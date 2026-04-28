Mumbai-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat expanded to 20 coaches amid rising demand

Ahmedabad/Mumbai: A permanent increase in capacity on one of India’s busiest rail routes will take effect from Tuesday, as the Mumbai Central–Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express begins operating with 20 coaches, aimed at easing persistent seat shortages amid rising passenger demand.

Indian Railways said the augmentation of the train from 16 to 20 coaches, effective for journeys commencing April 28, includes the addition of three AC Chair Car coaches and one Executive Class coach.

The expansion, initially introduced on a temporary basis to manage peak demand, has now been made permanent following sustained high occupancy levels.

Officials said the decision reflects “a direct response to the sustained and overwhelming demand the service has witnessed since its introduction”, adding that the move aligns capacity with growing passenger reliance on the service.

They described the change as “a reflection of Indian Railways’ commitment to matching its capacity with the confidence its passengers have placed in it”.

The 491-kilometre corridor links Mumbai and Ahmedabad in approximately five hours and 30 minutes, with scheduled halts at Borivali, Vapi, Surat and Vadodara.

It caters to a wide passenger base, including business travellers, students, daily commuters and tourists.

Data released by the railway authority shows that 162 Vande Bharat services are currently operational nationwide. Of these, 38 trains run with 20-coach formations, 34 with 16 coaches and 90 with eight coaches.

This places around 23.45 per cent of services in the 20-coach category and about 21 per cent in the 16-coach segment, with the remainder operating with eight coaches.

Passenger numbers have continued to grow sharply. Nearly four crore passengers travelled on Vande Bharat Express services during the 2025–26 financial year, representing a year-on-year increase of about 34 per cent.

Since their launch in 2019, the trains have carried more than 9.1 crore passengers across over one lakh trips.

Officials noted that “network-wide occupancy has consistently exceeded 100 per cent”, underscoring the pressure on capacity.

Railway authorities attributed the trains’ popularity to reduced journey times, improved punctuality and upgraded onboard amenities.

Services are equipped with safety systems such as Kavach, along with features including automatic plug doors, ergonomic reclining seats, revolving seats in Executive Class, onboard catering infrastructure, mobile charging points and CCTV surveillance.

Facilities for Divyangjan (specially abled) passengers have also been incorporated.

The statement added that the expansion of the Mumbai–Ahmedabad service is “not an isolated decision, but part of a wider and data-driven effort to ensure that the railway keeps pace with the aspirations of a changing India”.

In addition to this route, the Gandhinagar Capital–Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express continues to provide another high-speed link between Gujarat and Maharashtra, serving the wider Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar region and supporting business and administrative travel.

Officials said the latest capacity enhancement is intended to ensure that increasing passenger demand on premium inter-city routes is met without compromising availability or service standards.