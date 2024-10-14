Mumbai-New York Air India flight diverted to Delhi after bomb threat

New Delhi: An Air India flight from Mumbai to New York was diverted mid-air to Delhi on Monday following a bomb threat.

All passengers are safe, and further inspection is underway, said officials here.

The aircraft is currently stationed at Indira Gandhi International Airport, and authorities added that all standard safety protocols are being followed to ensure the safety of passengers and crew.

“An Air India flight from Mumbai to New York was diverted to Delhi following security concerns over a bomb threat. The aircraft is currently parked at the IGI airport, and all standard safety protocols are being followed to ensure the safety of passengers and crew on board the aircraft,” said Delhi Police.

The aircraft, which was en route to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, was rerouted to Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi after a security concern was raised arising out of a bomb threat.

The necessary security drills were being followed at the airport and required checks were being carried out, the officials added.

More details were awaited.

In September, an Air India flight going from Delhi to Visakhapatnam received a bomb threat, but it was found to be a hoax after a thorough scrutiny on landing in the port city, said an official. Visakhapatnam Airport Director Raja Reddy had said then that the Delhi Police received the bomb threat call and alerted the airline and the Visakhapatnam airport.

In August, the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport was put under full emergency after an Air India flight from Mumbai received a bomb threat. After a thorough check, the threat was found to hoax.