Mumtaz Ali Goes Missing, Car Found on Kulur Bridge

Mangaluru: A disturbing incident has unfolded in Mangaluru, where Mumtaz Ali, brother of former MLA Moideen Bava, has gone missing. His damaged car was discovered on Kulur Bridge on the morning of October 6, sparking widespread concern.

Mumtaz Ali’s family members and police officials have rushed to the scene, launching a search operation to locate him. The situation took a grim turn when it was revealed that Mumtaz Ali had sent a cryptic WhatsApp message to his daughter, stating that he wouldn’t be returning.

As the chairman of the Misbha Group of Educational Institutions, Mumtaz Ali’s disappearance has sent shockwaves throughout the community. Authorities are working tirelessly to uncover the circumstances surrounding his disappearance.