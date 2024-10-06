When entire Bollywood rallied behind Sanjay Dutt

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who was recently seen in the streaming movie ‘Ghudchadi’, has been through some of the darkest times in the past.

The actor has battled drug addiction, cancer, the loss of his mother, and the allegations of engaging in terrorist activities.

On July 4, 1994, the actor was remanded to judicial custody for his alleged involvement in the Mumbai Bomb blasts. He was arrested under the provisions laid down under the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA).

Even in the times of no social media, Internet or cell phones, the news spread quickly through the corridors of the cinema industry.

By evening, the entire Bollywood came in unison to support Sanjay Dutt. A meeting was organised by the Cine Artistes’ Association at the house of the then-chief of the association Asha Parekh, the next day.

By July 6, the entire industry was mobilised to extend their support for the actor. Shootings of the ongoing movies, and commercials were cancelled forthright.

Artistes and technicians from the industry gathered at a hotel and went to Thane Jail, where Sanjay Dutt was held, and handed over a letter to the jailor. The turnout saw the biggest of stars from Dilip Kumar to Yash Chopra and Salman Khan, Shahrukh Khan, to Saif Ali Khan, Mahesh Bhatt, Saira Banu, Karishma Kapoor, Amrish Puri and Randhir Kapoor as a mark of solidarity for Sanjay Dutt.

Director Mukul Anand, who is known for ‘Hum’, had printed 1,000 posters overnight with the text, “Sanju, we’re with u”.

Sanjay Dutt’s life hasn’t been a bed of roses, the actor has committed a lot of mistakes, and has paid heavily for it. His life has been documented in the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer biopic ‘Sanju’ which had its fair share of criticism.