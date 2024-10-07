Mumtaz Ali’s Body Recovered, Investigation Launched into Alleged Extortion Case

Mangaluru: On October 6, 2024, at approximately 4:00 AM, Mr. B M Mumtaz Ali, brother of former MLA Mr. Mouiddin Bhava from Mangalore North Constituency, was reported missing after allegedly jumping into the river near Kuloor Bridge. Unfortunately, his body was recovered on October 7, at around 10:10 AM. The family of the deceased has expressed strong suspicions that his suicide was the result of continuous blackmail, threats, and harassment by a group of individuals.

Mr. Mumtaz Ali, a respected businessman, had been subjected to extortion for ovmadre 50 lakhs by these individuals since July 2024. Further threats of harm were made if additional payments were not met. The accused allegedly used false allegations of an illicit relationship involving one of the individuals, Rahmat, to damage his reputation and create immense mental stress.

On the morning of his disappearance, at around 3:00 AM on October 6, 2024, Mumtaz Ali recorded a voice message naming the individuals responsible for driving him to take the extreme step. This message was sent to multiple family members and friends, further corroborating the family’s claims.

Yesterday, following Mr. Mumtaz Ali’s disappearance, a missing person case was immediately registered at the Kavoor Police Station under Crime No. 149/2024. Subsequently, based on detailed complaints from the family, an extortion case was registered under Crime No. 150/2024 against the following accused individuals:

1. Rahmat

2. Abdul Sattar

3. Shafi (Sand Merchant)

4. Mustafa

5. Shoaib

6. Siraj (Driver of Abdul Sattar)

The investigation is ongoing, with the post-mortem and inquest being conducted.

Mangalore City Police has ensured proper security arrangements at the hospital and the cremation site. We are also reviewing the accused’s prior involvement in other cases, and further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.

The Mangalore City Police is committed to conducting a thorough investigation to bring those responsible for this tragic incident to justice.